Global stocks dropped for a second day and U.S. equity-index futures tumbled amid concern more economic shutdowns are becoming necessary to contain a fast-spreading pandemic.

A stronger dollar and a slide in Treasury yields underscored the risk-off mood Tuesday as New Zealand discovered a positive case and announced a lockdown. Gold rose for a fifth day and oil declined. Contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 gauges lost at least 0.4 per cent each.

Investor confidence is getting hit by concern that the economic impact of the pandemic will linger, compounding the risks posed by any tapering of Federal Reserve stimulus, regulatory clampdowns by China and travel curbs. The next cue on monetary policy is likely to come later Tuesday when Fed Chair Jerome Powell speaks at a town hall.

Market gyrations this week are “coming alongside eight consecutive weeks of rising COVID cases at the global level that’s raised the prospect of a further deterioration in the outlook over the weeks and months ahead,” Deutsche Bank AG strategists including Karthik Nagalingam wrote in a note.

European stocks headed for the worst two-day losses in four weeks with stocks closely tied to economic activity, such as retail, travel, cars and banks, posting the biggest losses.

Asian equities closed at the lowest level this year. Chinese technology shares slumped after a regulator released draft rules banning unfair competition among China’s online platform operators. In New Zealand, officials said they were investigating a COVID-19 case, triggering a tumble in the currency and bond yields. Australia’s dollar slid after the central bank signaled it’s ready to act if lockdowns take a bigger economic toll.

Treasury yields declined, with the 10-year rate trading around 1.22 per cent, more than eight basis points below its 200-day moving average. Powell’s town hall may act as a precursor to the Jackson Hole symposium in late August where some investors expect an announcement about tapering to come.

Renewed virus concerns and the technology selloff echoed in U.S. premarket trading, with Amazon.com Inc. losing 1.9 per cent and Carnival Corp. dropping 2 per cent.

BHP Group jumped 6.3 per cent in London after the world’s biggest miner announced it will quit the oil-and-gas business and distribute the equity proceeds from the sale to its shareholders.

Here are some events to watch this week:

U.S. Fed Chair Powell hosts a town hall discussion with educators Tuesday

China’s top legislative body, the National People’s Congress Standing Committee, begins a four-day meeting in Beijing Tuesday

U.S. retail sales are due Tuesday

Reserve Bank of Australia minutes are scheduled to be released Tuesday

Reserve Bank of New Zealand policy decision and briefing by Governor Adrian Orr Wednesday

FOMC minutes released Wednesday

Bank Indonesia rate decision and Governor Perry Warjiyo briefing Thursday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 fell 0.4 per cent as of 6:22 a.m. New York time

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.3 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.1 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 0.3 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2 per cent

The euro was little changed at US$1.1770

The British pound fell 0.4 per cent to US$1.3794

The Japanese yen was little changed at 109.32 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 1.23 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to -0.49 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 0.53 per cent

Commodities