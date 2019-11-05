(Bloomberg) -- Sign up to our Brexit Bulletin, follow us @Brexit and subscribe to our podcast.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn could take power thanks to support from the Scottish National Party, if no party wins an overall majority in next month’s U.K. election. SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon dropped the hint in an interview on Tuesday, saying she would never help the Tories stay in office.

Corbyn is setting out his own plans for Brexit in a speech, after an open letter from the prime minister accused him of offering nothing but more uncertainty and delay.

Key Developments:

Cabinet minister Michael Gove, Labour’s Brexit spokesman Keir Starmer, new speaker Lindsay Hoyle on BBC’s Today program

10 a.m. Liberal Democrats launch their campaign

10:50 a.m. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn speech on Brexit

BBC poll tracker shows the Conservatives on an upward trajectory, and some signs of recovery for Labour. The Brexit Party is seen losing support

MPs chose a new House of Commons speaker who is pledging to heal Brexit divisions

Labour, Tories Dispute Timescale for New Deal (8:15 a.m.)

Labour’s Brexit spokesman, Keir Starmer, said that if his party wins next month’s election, he could renegotiate a Brexit deal with the European Union within three months, judging by discussions he has already had.

But in an open letter to Corbyn, Prime Minister Boris Johnson accused Labour of offering nothing but uncertainty and delay, and on Tuesday, Cabinet minister Michael Gove stuck to that line of attack. Corbyn “would go back to Brussels, he would re-negotiate the whole deal -- that would take months, possibly years,” Gove told the BBC.

SNP Hints at Backing for Corbyn (7:40 a.m.)

Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon hinted her party could support Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour if no one wins an outright majority at the election. Another so-called hung Parliament would put the SNP in a strong position to hold the balance of power, she said.

Sturgeon told the BBC her party will not enter into formal coalition with any party, and ruled out backing the Conservatives under any circumstances.

“We could be facing a hung Parliament,” Sturgeon said. “If the SNP is holding the balance of power after that, then that’s an incredibly powerful and influential position for Scotland to be in.”

She added that while Corbyn is guilty of “prevarication” and “lack of leadership” if he were in government it would be better to have “strong SNP voices in there, making sure that Scotland’s interests are protected.”

Earlier:

Johnson and Corbyn Trade Brexit Barbs as U.K. Election Heats UpU.K. Parliament Picks Speaker With Pledge to Heal Brexit DivideCorbyn Goes on the Attack in Brexit Speech: U.K. Campaign Trail

