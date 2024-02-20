23m ago
Sweden to Send Ukraine $680 Million Military Aid Package
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Sweden will send 7.1 billion kronor ($680 million) worth of additional military aid to Ukraine, Defense Minister Pal Jonson said at a news conference Tuesday.
The package, the largest Sweden has sent to Ukraine since Russia’s large-scale invasion two years ago, is comprised of a wide array of weapons, including 155 mm artillery shells and grenade launchers, he said. There are also funds for Ukraine to finance future purchases, such as combat vehicles.
With Tuesday’s announcement Sweden will have committed around $2.9 billion in military aid to Ukraine, including the Archer artillery system and Leopard 2 tanks, Jonson said.
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
5:01
Immigration surge fuels male population boom in Canada
-
6:02
New tax reporting requirements for bare trusts 'not easy to file': expert
-
7:40
Real estate commission lawsuit expands across Canada
-
8:01
Extension of foreign homebuyers ban 'xenophobic,' won't help housing: experts
-
7:19
Personal insolvencies 'moving up the income curve': study
-
4:24
EXCLUSIVE: Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew on his net-zero economic vision