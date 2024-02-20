(Bloomberg) -- Two of the most high-ranking executives of Oscar Properties Holding AB are leaving the beleaguered Swedish property developer as it struggles for survival amid a dramatic financing crunch.

Chief Executive Officer Carl Janglin and Chief Financial Officer Magnus Thimgren said Monday they will leave their respective positions after less than a year. Janglin will remain with Oscar Properties until a successor is in place.

Oscar Properties has been hit with two separate bankruptcy claims from creditors in recent weeks. In January, Janglin warned the firm may have to enter restructuring after selling a portfolio of its properties at a massive discount. On Friday, the landlord postponed its fourth-quarter earnings report until April, quoting a “number of challenges” in the period.

“The company has undergone an enormous transition during my short period as CEO,” Janglin said in a statement. “It feels reasonable to leave when the company’s property portfolio and organization become substantially smaller as the company enters a new phase.”

