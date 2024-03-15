(Bloomberg) -- The Swiss government said it will review its majority ownership of Swisscom AG this year, after the company agreed to buy Vodafone Italia for €8 billion ($8.7 billion).

The review, which is independent of that transaction, will include questions relating to the privatization or the partial privatization of Swisscom, the government said Friday in a statement.

Read more: Switzerland Sees No Scope to Stop Swisscom Bid For Vodafone Unit

