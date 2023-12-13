(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. was dealt another legal blow in its Nordic labor dispute after an appeals court in Sweden confirmed an earlier decision that effectively blocked the carmaker from collecting new license plates directly from the company that makes them.

The decision is the final ruling ahead of an actual trial with the Swedish Transport Agency, which Tesla is suing after a postal-worker blockade against the US company halted deliveries of plates bound for new Teslas.

The lawsuit against the agency is one of two Tesla has filed in Sweden after a walkout at the carmaker’s Swedish repair shops on Oct. 27 sparked a series of sympathy union actions that has since spread to neighboring Denmark, Norway and Finland.

In yet another setback for Tesla, the Swedish Transport Workers’ Union officially announced on Wednesday that it will blockade all waste management services at the company’s repair garages in Sweden starting Dec. 24.

