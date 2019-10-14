The 133 Best Cheap Eats in New York City—Now Including Westchester

(Bloomberg) -- New York’s reputation as an overpriced restaurant city was belied Monday. Sort of.

Michelin’s Bib Gourmand for New York for 2020—their “cheap eats” list—was announced Oct. 14. The guide made news this year by adding toney Westchester, along with destinations in the five boroughs, to their hit list for a total of 133 spots.

Although that’s four more restaurants than New York’s 2019 Bib Gourmand guide and six more than the 127 noted in Michelin’s 2018 installment, if you take out the commuting community of Westchester—eight places, from the suckling pigs specialists at Southern Table to the Maria’s Restaurant which focuses on Italian food and pasta—affordable spots within New York’s city limits are actually in slight decline.

In Brooklyn, popular places such as the Good Fork and La Vara fell off the list, bringing that borough’s total to 34. (No surprise, that borough’s real estate values continues to climb—fast.) Manhattan was also down two spots to 62 places on this year’s list. Lupa, the osteria that helped put cured meats on the map in the 1990s, was among its most notable drop; it had come under a cloud because of ownership by Mario Batali, who has since sold his interest. New to the list for Manhattan are Cafe China, which has been around for years, but finally found favor with Michelin, along with the new Violet pizza, where customers can cut pizza with scissors.

Bib Gourmand’s major criteria is that for around $40 per person, a diner can indulge in two courses plus dessert or wine, before tax and tip. (It’s advisable to have extra funds on hand at many of these places; you want full rein of the menu.) The list is determined by anonymous Michelin inspectors who visit the restaurants in the course of determining their famous star rating system.

The full list is below. New York’s stars will be announced on Monday, Oct. 21.

New York Michelin Bib Gourmand 2019

A double asterisk denotes a new entry. All neighborhoods are listed by their designation in the Michelin guide.

Manhattan

Amelie (Upper West Side)Angkor (Upper East Side)Atla (Greenwich and West Village)

** Atlas Kitchen (Upper West Side)Atoboy (Gramercy, Flatiron, and Union Square)Baker & Co. (Greenwich and West Village)Bar Primi (East Village)** Bohemian Spirit (Upper East Side)** Cafe China (Midtown East)Cervo’s (Lower East Side)Cho Dang Gol (Midtown West)Ciccio (SoHo and Nolita)Congee Village (Lower East Side)Dim Sum Go Go (Chinatown and Little Italy)DOMODOMO (Greenwich and West Village)

Don Antonio by Starita (Midtown West)Donostia (East Village)Double Zero (East Village)The Flower Shop (Lower East Side)HanGawi (Midtown East)Hao Noodle & Tea (Greenwich and West Village)High Street on Hudson (Greenwich and West Village)Hunan Bistro (East Village)Hwa Yuan (Chinatown)J.G. Melon (Upper East Side)

Jin Ramen (Harlem, Morningside, and Washington Heights)Katz’s (Lower East Side)Khe-Yo (Tribeca)Kiki’s (Lower East Side)Kubeh (West Village)Kung Fu Little Steamed Buns Ramen (Midtown West)Little Alley (Midtown East)Luzzo’s (East Village)MáLà Project (East Village)Momofuku Noodle Bar (East Village)Momofuku Ssäm Bar (East Village)New Malaysia (Chinatown and Little Italy)** Nonna Beppa (Soho and Nolita)Norma Gastronomia Siciliana (Midtown East)Nyonya (Chinatown and Little Italy)** O:N (Gramercy, Flatiron and Union Square)Oso (Harlem, Morningside, and Washington Heights)Pinch Chinese (Soho)Pippali (Gramercy, Flatiron, and Union Square)Prune (East Village)

Ribalta (Greenwich and West Village)Rubirosa (SoHo and Nolita)*Ruffian (East Village)Russ & Daughters Cafe (Lower East Side)San Matteo (Upper East Side)Sip Sak (Midtown East)Soba-Ya (East Village)Somtum Der (East Village)Tang Hot Pot (Lower East Side)Tomino (Chinatown)Tonchin (Midtown West)Turkish Kitchen (Gramercy, Flatiron, and Union Square)Ulivo (Gramercy)Una Pizza Napoletana (Lower East Side)** Van Da (East Village)** Violet (East Village)Zoma (Harlem, Morningside, and Washington Heights)

Brooklyn

** Ammazzacafe (Williamsburg)Bunker (Fort Greene and Bushwick)Buttermilk Channel (Downtown)** Chuan Tian Xia (Sunset Park & Brighton Beach)Convivium Osteria (Park Slope)East Harbor Seafood Palace (Sunset Park and Brighton Beach)Egg (Williamsburg)Falansai (Fort Greene and Bushwick)Frankies 457 Spuntino (Downtown)Georgian Dream Cafe (Sunset Park)Gladys (Fort Greene and Bushwick)Glasserie (Williamsburg)Gran Eléctrica (Downtown)** Haenyeo (Park Slope)Hometown Bar-B-Que (Sunset Park and Brighton Beach)

** Klein’s (Williamsburg)Lea (Park Slope)Llama Inn (Williamsburg)*Maison Yaki (Park Slope)Mile End (Downtown)Miss Ada (Fort Greene and Bushwick)Olmsted (Park Slope)Purple Yam (Park Slope)Roberta’s (Fort Greene and Bushwick)Runner & Stone (Sunset Park and Brighton Beach)** Saint Julivert Fisherie (Downtown)Shalom Japan (Williamsburg)Sottocasa (Downtown)Speedy Romeo (Fort Greene and Bushwick)Tanoreen (Sunset Park and Brighton Beach)21 Greenpoint (Williamsburg)Ugly Baby (Downtown)** Win Son (Williamsburg)Xixa (Williamsburg)

Queens

Alley 41BellwetherDumpling GalaxyGregory’s 26 Corner TavernaHahm Ji BachHoudini Kitchen LaboratoryHunan CafeLegend of Taste** LokantaMar’s** Memoires of ShanghaiMu RamenPaet RioPata Cafe** Spy C CuisineSweet Yummy HouseTong Sam Gyup Goo Yi

The Bronx

** Beatstro El Molcajete Enzo’sLa MoradaMexicosina** Suyo GastrofusionTra Di Noi Zero Otto Nove

Staten Island

Enoteca Maria** SagaraVida Vinium

Westchester

** Cafe Alaia** The Cookery** Dubrovnik** Eugene’s Diner & Bar** Maria Restaurant** RaaSa** Shiraz Kitchen** Southern Table

