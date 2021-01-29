1h ago
The Week Ahead: Alphabet, Amazon earnings; OPEC+ meeting
BNN Bloomberg,
Monday, February 1
- Notable data: ISM U.S. manufacturing index
- Highly Affected Sectors Credit Availability Program opens for applications
- Air Canada resumes 737 Max service on select flights between Toronto and Halifax, Montreal, Ottawa, Edmonton, Winnipeg
Tuesday, February 2
- Notable earnings: Imperial Oil, Amazon.com Inc., Alphabet, Pfizer, United Parcel Service, Brookfield Property Partners, Exxon Mobil, ConocoPhillips, BP
Wednesday, February 3
- Notable data: ISM U.S. services index
- Notable earnings: Suncor Energy, Allied Properties REIT, Canaccord Genuity Group, eBay
- Shoppers Drug Mart President Jeff Leger addresses Canadian Club (11:30 a.m. ET)
- OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee meeting
- U.S. Energy Information Administration releases annual outlook report
Thursday, February 4
- Notable data: U.S. initial jobless claims
- Notable earnings: BCE, Canada Goose, Open Text, Saputo, Brookfield Renewable Partners, Lightspeed POS, Indigo Books and Music, Royal Dutch Shell, Merck, Gilead Sciences, Ford Motor Co., Peloton Interactive, Snap Inc., Pinterest
- Bank of England releases interest rate decision (7:00 a.m. ET)
Friday, February 5
- Notable data: Canadian labour force survey, Canadian trade balance, U.S. non-farm payrolls, U.S. trade balance