The Week Ahead: Alphabet, Amazon earnings; OPEC+ meeting

Monday, February 1

- Notable data: ISM U.S. manufacturing index

- Highly Affected Sectors Credit Availability Program opens for applications

- Air Canada resumes 737 Max service on select flights between Toronto and Halifax, Montreal, Ottawa, Edmonton, Winnipeg

Tuesday, February 2

- Notable earnings: Imperial Oil, Amazon.com Inc., Alphabet, Pfizer, United Parcel Service, Brookfield Property Partners, Exxon Mobil, ConocoPhillips, BP

Wednesday, February 3

- Notable data: ISM U.S. services index

- Notable earnings: Suncor Energy, Allied Properties REIT, Canaccord Genuity Group, eBay

- Shoppers Drug Mart President Jeff Leger addresses Canadian Club (11:30 a.m. ET)

- OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee meeting

- U.S. Energy Information Administration releases annual outlook report

Thursday, February 4

- Notable data: U.S. initial jobless claims

- Notable earnings: BCE, Canada Goose, Open Text, Saputo, Brookfield Renewable Partners, Lightspeed POS, Indigo Books and Music, Royal Dutch Shell, Merck, Gilead Sciences, Ford Motor Co., Peloton Interactive, Snap Inc., Pinterest

- Bank of England releases interest rate decision (7:00 a.m. ET)

Friday, February 5

- Notable data: Canadian labour force survey, Canadian trade balance, U.S. non-farm payrolls, U.S. trade balance