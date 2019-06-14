Monday, June 17

- Notable data: Canadian international securities transactions

- Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Lawrence Schembri delivers speech at Economics Society of Northern Alberta (remarks on bank website at 2:30 p.m. ET)

- Paris Air Show begins

- First eGaming ETF to start trading on TSX under ticker symbol HERO

Tuesday, June 18

- Notable data: Canadian manufacturing sales

- Notable earnings: Adobe Inc.

- Deadline for federal government's decision on Trans Mountain expansion project

- U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer testifies at U.S. Senate Finance Committee hearing on new NAFTA (10:15 a.m. ET)

Wednesday, June 19

- Notable data: Canadian CPI

- Notable earnings: Barnes & Noble, Darden Restaurants, Oracle (after-market)

- Statistics Canada releases population estimates and report "Cannabis-related government revenues: First observations"

- U.S. House Ways and Means Committee holds hearing on 2019 trade policy agenda (09:30 a.m. ET)

- Finance Minister Bill Morneau delivers speech in Calgary (10:30 a.m. ET)

- Canopy Growth and Acreage hold shareholder votes on matters relations to takeover arrangement

- Canadian Business Hall of Fame holds induction ceremony in Toronto

- Two-day True North tech conference begins in Kitchener, Ont.

- U.S. Federal Reserve releases interest rate decision and updated forecasts 2 p.m. ET, Chair Jerome Powell holds news conference 2:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, June 20

- Notable earnings: Canopy Growth, Kroger, Red Hat

- StatsCan releases EI report

Friday, June 21

- Notable data: Canadian retail sales

- Notable earnings: Kraft Heinz

NOTE: House of Commons goes on break after Friday