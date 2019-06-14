37m ago
The Week Ahead: Feds make Trans Mountain call; Fed decision
BNN Bloomberg,
Monday, June 17
- Notable data: Canadian international securities transactions
- Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Lawrence Schembri delivers speech at Economics Society of Northern Alberta (remarks on bank website at 2:30 p.m. ET)
- Paris Air Show begins
- First eGaming ETF to start trading on TSX under ticker symbol HERO
Tuesday, June 18
- Notable data: Canadian manufacturing sales
- Notable earnings: Adobe Inc.
- Deadline for federal government's decision on Trans Mountain expansion project
- U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer testifies at U.S. Senate Finance Committee hearing on new NAFTA (10:15 a.m. ET)
Wednesday, June 19
- Notable data: Canadian CPI
- Notable earnings: Barnes & Noble, Darden Restaurants, Oracle (after-market)
- Statistics Canada releases population estimates and report "Cannabis-related government revenues: First observations"
- U.S. House Ways and Means Committee holds hearing on 2019 trade policy agenda (09:30 a.m. ET)
- Finance Minister Bill Morneau delivers speech in Calgary (10:30 a.m. ET)
- Canopy Growth and Acreage hold shareholder votes on matters relations to takeover arrangement
- Canadian Business Hall of Fame holds induction ceremony in Toronto
- Two-day True North tech conference begins in Kitchener, Ont.
- U.S. Federal Reserve releases interest rate decision and updated forecasts 2 p.m. ET, Chair Jerome Powell holds news conference 2:30 p.m. ET
Thursday, June 20
- Notable earnings: Canopy Growth, Kroger, Red Hat
- StatsCan releases EI report
Friday, June 21
- Notable data: Canadian retail sales
- Notable earnings: Kraft Heinz
NOTE: House of Commons goes on break after Friday