Monday, February 8

- Notable earnings: TMX Group, TFI International, PrairieSky Royalty, CT REIT

- Toronto Regional Real Estate Board releases January sales and 2021 outlook

Tuesday, February 9

- Notable earnings: Intact Financial, Canopy Growth, Finning International, WildBrain, Cisco Systems, Twitter, Lyft, S&P Global Inc.

- European Commission expected to decide on Air Canada-Transat deal by this date

Wednesday, February 10

- Notable data: U.S. CPI

- Notable earnings: Manulife Financial, Sun Life Financial, Great-West Lifeco, Kinross Gold, Choice Properties REIT, SmartCentres REIT, Keyera, Precision Drilling, Mullen Group, Cameco, Uber Technologies, Coca-Cola, General Motors, Under Armour

- U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell addresses Economic Club of New York via webinar (2:00 p.m.)

- Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Timothy Land delivers remarks to The Institute for Data Valorisation (11:30 a.m.)

- Newmont to release reserves and exploration update

Thursday, February 11

- Notable data: U.S. initial jobless claims

- Notable earnings: Brookfield Asset Management, RioCan REIT, Cineplex, Restaurant Brands International, Aurora Cannabis, Fairfax Financial, West Fraser Timber, Agnico Eagle Mines, Yamana Gold, CI Financial, Bombardier, Walt Disney Co., PepsiCo, Molson Coors, Kraft Heinz

- International Energy Agency releases monthly oil market report

Friday, February 12

- Notable data: Canadian wholesale trade

- Notable earnings: Air Canada, Constellation, Software, Enbridge, Fortis, CAE

- Fairfax Financial holds quarterly conference call (8:30 a.m.)