Tolko announces mill closure in B.C., putting 127 off the job in Kelowna

VERNON, B.C. -- Tolko Industries is cutting back its operations at a lumber mill in Kelowna, affecting 127 jobs as the company becomes the latest in the industry to announce a shutdown in British Columbia.

Tolko Industries says high log costs and poor North American market conditions are behind the curtailment of its Kelowna operation for an indeterminate period of time.

Troy Connolly, a vice-president with the company, says in a news release the reasons behind the decision are beyond its control.

There are 127 workers at the mill.

Shutdowns or curtailments have been announced in more than two dozen mills in the province due to low lumber prices, declining supplies and high operating costs.

