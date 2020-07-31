Toronto, Peel join most of Ontario in Stage 3 of reopening

'Way too dangerous' to open to public in Stage 3: Barberian's Steak House owner

People in Toronto and Peel Region can eat inside a restaurant and catch a movie in a theatre starting today, though they still have to follow physical distancing rules and other health measures.

The two areas are joining most of Ontario in Stage 3 of its economic recovery, which allows most businesses and public spaces to reopen.

Toronto city council has enacted a series of additional health measures beyond those set by the province in preparation for Friday's change, including capacity and table size limits for indoor dining in restaurants.

Windsor-Essex is now the only area still in Stage 2, with health officials saying they want more data before further loosening restrictions.

The region has been grappling with ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks on farms and said earlier this week that numbers have been on the rise in the city of Windsor.

On Thursday, Ontario reported fewer than 100 new cases of COVID-19 for a second day in a row.