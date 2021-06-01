(Bloomberg) -- Member nations of a Pacific regional trade deal agreed Wednesday to allow the U.K. to begin the process to join, Japan’s economy minister said.

Yasutoshi Nishimura said the move would strengthen economic ties between the U.K. and Japan, as well as making the zone covered by the deal equal to the EU in terms of economic size. He spoke to reporters after hosting an online meeting of ministers from the 11 countries who make up the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

Japan has been supportive of the U.K.’s efforts to seal global trade deals following its exit from the EU. The two countries reached a bilateral trade agreement last year.

Positive Outcome for U.K. Export Businesses After Joining CPTPP

The U.K. made its formal application to join CPTPP in February. Becoming a member would accelerate the U.K.’s growth in export trade with faster-expanding Asian economies, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Mike Dennis.

