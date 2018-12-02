(Bloomberg) -- Risk appetite returned to markets early Monday, with the Australian dollar and China’s yuan climbing after a truce between the U.S. and China emerged.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to pause the introduction of new tariffs and intensify their trade talks. The Aussie soared 1 percent. The New Zealand dollar also climbed and strategists predicted gains for equities and other emerging-market currencies on Monday. Havens such as the Japanese yen slipped and the greenback was lower against most of its large developed-market counterparts.

“This is the best outcome that we had hoped for out of this meeting,” said Frances Cheung, head of Asia macro strategy at Westpac Banking Corp.

While far from resolved completely, the easing in tension between leaders of the world’s largest economies goes some way to lifting sentiment that’s been weighed down by concerns the trade war is damaging global economic growth. Last week, dovish comments from the Federal Reserve helped propel a revival in risk taking.

Trump and Xi promised to halt any new tariffs for 90 days as the countries continue negotiations. The U.S. had been scheduled to push ahead on Jan. 1 with increased tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods, but that’s been paused following the highly anticipated meeting between the two leaders on the sidelines of the Group-of-20 summit.

Another meeting on the summit sidelines could also prove key for markets, with Russian President Vladimir Putin announcing that he and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had agreed to extend into 2019 their deal to manage the oil market.

Coming Up

Ford, Fiat Chrysler, other automakers report November U.S. sales on Monday.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell testifies on the economic outlook before Congress’s Joint Economic Committee on Wednesday.

U.S. financial markets will close Wednesday for a national day of mourning to honor former President George H.W. Bush.

These are the main moves in markets:

Currencies

The yen slid 0.2 percent to 113.84 per dollar.

The offshore yuan rose 0.7 percent to 6.9014 per dollar.

The euro rose 0.4 percent to $1.1362.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was at 2.99 percent on Friday.

Australia’s 10-year government bond yield was at 2.59 percent on Friday.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude ended last week at $50.93 a barrel.

Gold fell 0.3 percent to $1,220.52 an ounce on Friday.

Stocks

The S&P 500 closed up 0.8 percent on Friday.

