(Bloomberg) -- Traders toned down expectations for how much the European Central Bank and the Bank of England will cut interest rates this year after data suggested the world’s major economies are more resilient than previously thought.

Money markets priced in 156 basis points of easing from the ECB this year, about 10 basis points less than on Wednesday, and 135 basis points from the BOE, compared to 145 the previous day. That means traders are favoring five quarter-point rate cuts in the UK instead of six for the first time since mid-December.

Investors have been paring their bets on aggressive monetary easing by the world’s major central banks since the start of the year, and those moves got a boost on Thursday after an unexpected upward revision to European PMIs. While those still point to a contraction, the figures suggest the UK and core euro-area economies were stronger than initially thought.

Wagers on rate cuts worldwide were further trimmed after data showed US companies ramped up hiring in December by more than expected.

“Investors are reassessing their ultra dovish outlook on the ECB” and other central banks, with the latest data adding impetus to the recent repricing, said Valentin Marinov, head of G10 FX research and strategy at Credit Agricole SA.

Investors also parsed consumer price data for France and Germany. While the monthly inflation rate was lower than forecast in France, which initially offered support to bonds, the annual pace of growth met economists’ forecast and confirmed a pickup.

It was a similar story in Germany, where inflation quickened though by slightly less than expected. Consumer prices rose by an annual 3.8%, up from 2.3% in November, the statistics office said.

Bonds started the day with gains but swung to losses after the PMI revisions, with the German 10-year yield rising as much as eight basis points to 2.10%. The equivalent UK rate rose seven basis points to 3.71%, its highest in almost three weeks.

“There is a clear risk that the Bank of England don’t cut interest rates in line with market pricing,” said Orla Garvey, a senior portfolio manager at Federated Hermes Limited.

She pointed to uncertainty around the timing of the UK’s general election and the inflationary lift of the national living wage hike coming in from April. There’s also some potential for a rebound in the mortgage market as lenders react to the rally in gilts and move mortgage rates lower, Garvey added.

What Bloomberg Economists Say...

“Euro-area headline inflation is likely to have picked up in December, primarily due to energy base effects. That doesn’t say much about the scale of the inflation problem the European Central Bank faces, but the optics are inconvenient. Core inflation should ease slightly on goods prices, while services inflation could rise a touch.”

Maeva Cousin, economist. Click here for more.

The global debt market has had a shaky start to the year as investors tussle with doubts over whether the sharp rally in late 2023 went too far. ECB officials including Christine Lagarde have repeatedly stressed that it’s too early to be contemplating rate cuts.

Further volatility is likely given so many investors are positioned for a sharp easing of rates — one that goes far beyond an adjustment to ensure policy rates are not too high in real terms, and instead implies recession, said Marc Ostwald, chief economist and global strategist at ADM Investor Services.

“That skew in positioning, and a myriad of economic uncertainties look to be a seedbed for volatility, given that central banks remain quite literal in terms of their adherence to 2% inflation targets,” he said.

