(Bloomberg) -- Treasuries jumped, putting the 10-year yield on course for the biggest two-day drop since March, as investors bought safe-haven assets on concern about the escalating conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The 10-year US yield fell as much as 11 basis points to 4.54% on Wednesday. The benchmark German yield was down as much as seven basis points to 2.71%, while UK’s 10-year gilt yield fell 11 basis points to 4.32%.

Treasuries extended gains after reports that two missiles were fired from Lebanon toward Israel, which also intensified air strikes on Hamas targets in Gaza. Israeli leaders were discussing forming an emergency national government to coordinate the country’s response following the deadly weekend attacks.

Israel Latest: Missiles Fired from Lebanon; Gaza Set to Go Dark

The Israel-Hamas conflict “increases volatility and uncertainty. Within this scenario the only thing is to keep risk at minimum,” said Althea Spinozzi, senior fixed-income strategist at Saxo Bank A/S. “As things can change quickly on the conflict front, we cannot but remain defensive.”

Treasuries held gains even after Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman said interest rates may need to rise further and stay higher for longer than previously expected to get inflation down to the central bank’s goal.

Earlier this week, Fed officials expressed the idea that the recent surge in US yields may have done some of the job of tightening financial conditions for them, lifting Treasuries.

Comments from Fed officials are “a sigh of relief for markets, given everything is so much dependent on where this terminal rates argument goes,” Ella Hoxha, head of fixed income at Newton Investment Management, told Bloomberg TV.

The moves may have been compounded by the view that yields went too high. Theophile Legrand, a rates strategist at Natixis SA, said this does not appear to be a classic risk-off configuration, given swap spreads — a measure of risk — are tighter and European equity markets are relatively stable.

“It’s hard to see what the trend will be,” he said, surmising the moves are a reversal of the recent rise in yields led by the longer end of the curve.

Money markets price less than a 40% chance of another quarter-point hike from the Fed this year and traders may fine tune their bets after the US releases producer price numbers for September on Wednesday.

Later in the day, the Fed will publish minutes of last month’s FOMC meeting, when policymakers opted to hold rates steady.

