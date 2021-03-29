Treasury yields rose with stocks as President Joe Biden’s spending plans and ramped-up vaccine efforts stoked bets for a quicker economic recovery. U.S. index futures fluctuated as traders assessed the fallout from the implosion of Archegos Capital Management.

Europe’s equity benchmark extended its highest level in 13 months as the momentum swung in favor of cyclical stocks such as banks and miners. The dollar rose for a second day and gold slipped below US$1,700 per troy ounce. Oil halted a two-day rally before the April 1 meeting of OPEC and its allies. Nasdaq 100 contracts posted the biggest losses in the futures market.

“U.S. Treasuries care more about inflation than Archegos fallout, and they continue their fall,” Steen Jakobsen, chief investment officer at Saxo Bank in Hellerup, Denmark, wrote in a note. “Biden’s speech might be catalyst for a deeper selloff.”

Biden, in a speech Wednesday in Pittsburgh, will detail a mass expansion of government spending aimed to reducing inequality and strengthening infrastructure. A revamp of the tax code is also part of the plan and is already proving divisive among economists and lawmakers.

Ten-year Treasury yields rose to 1.77 per cent, and the five-year rate hit its highest point in 13 months, before Biden unveils a further US$3 trillion of stimulus with a tilt toward infrastructure. The U.S. reached a record three-day stretch of 10 million shots over the weekend, according to the Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker, and plans to offer inoculations to 90 per cent of adults.

Viacom CBS rose 1.8 per cent in premarket trading in New York. Discovery Inc. and the American Depositary Receipts of Chinese companies linked to the Archegos block trades also posted gains. Tesla Inc. fell 1.8 per cent after a report Xiaomi Corp. plans to invest US$15 billion to make electric cars.

Investors have been focusing on the strength of the recovery and inflation risks as governments step up spending to spur growth. Positive news on vaccines is helping risk appetite, with a real-world study from Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. showing their doses effectively prevented coronavirus infections, U.S. government researchers said.

Oil fluctuated as traders looked forward to this week’s OPEC+ meeting, with speculation that renewed demand concerns will push the group to keep production in check. Meanwhile, the Suez Canal reopened to traffic after the container ship blocking it was tugged free.

Some key events to watch this week:

President Biden is expected to unveil his infrastructure program Wednesday.

EIA crude inventory report Wednesday.

OPEC+ meets to discuss production levels for May on Thursday.

China Caixin PMI due Thursday.

U.S. employment report for March on Friday.

Good Friday starts the Easter weekend in countries including the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Australia and Canada.

These are some of the main moves in financial markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index were little changed at 10:14 a.m. London time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index gained 0.4 per cent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index dipped 0.1 per cent.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index rose 0.5 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index gained 0.1 per cent.

The euro fell 0.2 per cent to US$1.1747.

The British pound increased 0.1 per cent to US$1.3776.

The onshore yuan strengthened 0.1 per cent to 6.565 per dollar.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.4 per cent to 110.25 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose five basis points to 1.76 per cent.

The yield on two-year Treasuries rose one basis point to 0.15 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield jumped five basis points to -0.27 per cent.

Japan’s 10-year yield gained two basis points to 0.091 per cent.

Britain’s 10-year yield gained five basis points to 0.839 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude dipped 0.6 per cent to US$61.21 a barrel.

Brent crude decreased 0.4 per cent to US$64.74 a barrel.

Gold weakened 0.7 per cent to US$1,700.08 an ounce.

--With assistance from Michael Tobin, Claire Ballentine, Olivia Raimonde, Emily Barrett and Andreea Papuc.