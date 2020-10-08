Canada is preparing for the potential of a disputed election result in the U.S., according to Justin Trudeau.

The prime minister, who has steadfastly avoided discussing U.S. President Donald Trump’s refusal so far to commit to a peaceful transfer of power, offered his clearest comments yet on the possibility Thursday.

“What happens in the United States is going to be impacting Canada after the election, but our job is to be ready for all outcomes,” Trudeau told reporters in Ottawa. “As a matter of course, I don’t comment or weigh in on American political processes.”

Asked to clarify what he’s instructed his government to do, Trudeau said: “We’re certainly all hoping for a smooth transition or a clear result from the election, like many people are around the world. If it is less clear, there may be some disruptions and we need to be ready for any outcomes. I think that’s what Canadians would expect of their governments and we’re certainly reflecting on that.”

Trump has repeatedly sown doubt in the result of the election as he complains about plans to expand mail-in voting in some states -- and has declined to commit to accepting the results of the Nov. 3 ballot. In a debate Wednesday night, Vice President Mike Pence was asked what he would personally do in that situation and declined to answer.