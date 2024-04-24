(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump asked a judge to toss two counts in the Georgia election-fraud case, arguing that local Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis can’t charge him with making false filings in federal court.

Trump attorney Steve Sadow sought dismissal Wednesday of state court charges relating to the filing of documents in federal court in the weeks after the 2020 election. One document involved a slate of Republican electors that Willis says was phony, and the other centers on a federal lawsuit that prosecutors allege included false claims of election fraud.

In his filing, Sadow argued that only US prosecutors can file charges related to documents in federal court. Other defendants in the case have previously made a similar request.

Trump faces four indictments, including one in New York over hush-money payments, where he’s on trial. In Georgia, Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee has not set a trial date for Trump and 14 co-defendants. The former president faces 10 counts, including racketeering, related to his efforts to overturn his loss to President Joe Biden in the swing state.

Willis accuses Trump of directing a conspiracy to spread false claims about voter fraud, pressure state officials to overturn Biden’s win, and promote a corrupt plan to win the state’s 16 Electoral College votes by appointing a slate of fake electors.

Last month, McAfee dismissed six counts of violation of oath by a public officer, including three against the former president, saying those counts didn’t spell out clearly how actions violated the law. The 35 remaining counts include racketeering, false statements and writings, impersonating a public officer, conspiracy to commit computer theft, perjury and forgery.

A spokesman for Willis declined to comment.

