Trump Seeks Dismissal of Georgia Election Case, Citing Immunity
(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump asked a Georgia judge to toss out the state’s criminal case accusing him of leading a conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election, arguing he’s immune from prosecution over his actions as president.
In a filing Monday in Atlanta, Trump argued he was cleared of wrongdoing stemming from the 2020 election when the US Senate acquitted him at his impeachment trial. The filing comes a day before Trump will press his immunity argument in an appeals court in Washington in a federal criminal case on related allegations brought by Special Counsel Jack Smith.
