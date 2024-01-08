(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump asked a Georgia judge to toss out the state’s criminal case accusing him of leading a conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election, arguing he’s immune from prosecution over his actions as president.

In a filing Monday in Atlanta, Trump argued he was cleared of wrongdoing stemming from the 2020 election when the US Senate acquitted him at his impeachment trial. The filing comes a day before Trump will press his immunity argument in an appeals court in Washington in a federal criminal case on related allegations brought by Special Counsel Jack Smith.

