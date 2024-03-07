U.S. to outperform TSX, despite cautious call on U.S. tech : strategist

Canada's main stock index gained almost one per cent on Thursday, while U.S. markets also rose, led by a 1.5 per cent gain on the Nasdaq.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed up 200.60 points, or 0.93 per cent, at 21,794.56.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 130.30 points at 38,791.35. The S&P 500 Index was up 52.60 points at 5,157.36, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 241.83 points at 16,273.38.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.22 cents U.S. compared with 73.92 cents U.S. on Wednesday.

The April crude contract was down 20 cents at US$78.93 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down 11 cents at US$1.82 per mm/BTU.

The April gold contract was up US$7.00 at US$2,165.20 an ounce and the May copper contract was up five cents at US$3.93 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 7, 2024.