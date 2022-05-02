(Bloomberg) -- Investors are waiting to see if a rise in U.S. stocks provides a fillip for a holiday-affected Asian session Tuesday and girding for the first interest-rate hike in Australia since 2010.

An index of U.S.-listed Chinese shares climbed for a fourth day Monday, a possible tailwind for Hong Kong when it reopens after a break. Futures slipped for Australia, while U.S. contracts retreated. Japan and China are shut.

Dip-buying in the technology sector led U.S. equities higher after a bruising April for markets. Bouts of optimism have fizzled rapidly this year amid high inflation, a global wave of monetary tightening and China’s Covid lockdowns.

Treasuries fell in the Wall Street session -- the 10-year yield hit 3% for the first time since 2018 -- and a dollar gauge was near a two-year high. Treasury futures edged up, with no cash trading in Asia due to the Japan break.

Traders are bracing for the Federal Reserve’s biggest interest-rate hike Wednesday since 2000. First up is Australia, where officials are expected to raise rates by 15 basis points Tuesday. A slew of central banks are set to step up the fight against price pressures this week.

The key question for markets remains whether the global economy can weather the shift toward tighter financial conditions without tipping into a downturn.

“Our view remains that the right strategy right now is to position for inflation -- a clear and present fact -- rather than recession, which is still only a possibility,” Solita Marcelli, chief investment officer for the Americas at UBS Global Wealth Management, wrote in a note.

Elsewhere, oil held at about $105 a barrel. Traders continue to weigh up potential supply disruptions linked to Russia’s war in Ukraine with demand risks from China’s Covid struggles.

Key events this week:

Reserve Bank of Australia rate decision, Tuesday

U.S. factory orders, durable goods, Tuesday

Fed rate decision, briefing with Chair Jerome Powell, Wednesday

EIA crude oil inventory report, Wednesday

Bank of England rate decision and briefing, Thursday

OPEC+ convenes virtually for a regular meeting, Thursday

U.S. April jobs report, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 7:26 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 0.6%

Nasdaq 100 futures lost 0.2%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.7%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures shed 0.3%

Currencies

The Japanese yen was at 130.15 per dollar

The offshore yuan traded at 6.6774 per dollar

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steady

The euro was at $1.0512

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced five basis points to 2.98% Monday

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was at $105.18 a barrel

Gold was at $1,863.91 an ounce

