Markets in 3 Minutes: China Optimism to Come Through This Week

Global stocks fell Monday, striking a more cautious note after Wall Street’s powerful second-quarter rally lost steam at the end of last week.

Chemical and construction firms paced declines in Europe, while banking stocks outperformed. Among the biggest individual movers, Sartorius AG slumped 15 per cent after issuing a bigger-than-expected profit warning. In Asia, disappointed hopes for further stimulus pushed down Chinese tech companies.

Wall Street’s rally has now erased more than a year of Fed-induced losses, with stocks, volatility and the dollar shaking off the impact of 10 rate hikes. But with the path of rates increasingly uncertain, traders are vacillating between the lure of the rally and concerns it’s exhausted and the market has become overbought.

Despite the pressure of an US$4.2 trillion options expiry at the end of last week, the S&P 500 index capped a fifth straight week of gains and is now higher than it was the day the Federal Reserve kicked off its campaign.

In its latest meeting last week, Fed kept interest rates unchanged but warned of more tightening ahead. In the past, pausing rate hikes for three months after such a run of interest rate hikes has boosted stock prices.

U.S. stock and bond markets are closed Monday for a holiday. Futures contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 traded little changed.

Looking ahead, Fed Chair Jerome Powell will give his semi-annual report to Congress on Wednesday. Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard and his counterparts in New York and Chicago are among this week’s speakers.

The S&P 500 index posted its mildest reaction on FOMC day in two years. Though it was the first in 11 meetings where policymakers held rates, they also lifted forecasts for higher borrowing costs of 5.6 per cent in 2023, implying two additional quarter-point rate hikes or one half-point increase before the end of the year.

“Markets are still pricing in a lower path of interest rates compared to the Federal Reserve’s dot plot,” said Janet Mui, head of market analysis at RBC Brewin Dolphin. “While we are close to peak rates, it is uncertain how long rates will stay high. Markets have a more dovish lens on that.”

Meanwhile, Chinese tech companies fell with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, JD.com Inc. and Baidu Inc. all tumbling more than 3 per cent to drag the Hang Seng Tech index as much as 2.9 per cent lower.

Reports covering China’s State Council meeting on Friday, chaired by Premier Li Qiang, were light on details about any potential stimulus or timing. The lack of tangible evidence for support adds to worries over a slowing economy, unnerving investors who had bid up Chinese equities last week in the hope of a sweeping package.

Key events this week:

US Juneteenth holiday, Monday

China loan prime rates, Tuesday

US housing starts, Tuesday

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard speaks, Tuesday

New York Fed President John Williams speaks, Tuesday

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivers semi-annual congressional testimony before the House Financial Services Committee, Wednesday

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee speaks, Wednesday

Eurozone consumer confidence, Thursday

Rate decisions in UK, Switzerland, Indonesia, Norway, Mexico, Philippines, Turkey, Thursday

US Conference Board leading index, initial jobless claims, current account, existing home sales, Thursday

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivers semi-annual testimony to Congress before the Senate Banking Committee, Thursday

Cleveland Fed’s Loretta Mester speaks, Thursday

Eurozone S&P Global Eurozone Manufacturing PMI, S&P Global Eurozone Services PMI, Friday

Japan CPI, Friday

UK S&P Global / CIPS UK Manufacturing PMI, Friday

US S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, Friday

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.5 per cent as of 10:21 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures were little changed

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1 per cent

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.6 per cent

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.7 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1 per cent

The euro was little changed at $1.0927

The Japanese yen was little changed at 141.89 per dollar

The offshore yuan fell 0.4 per cent to 7.1577 per dollar

The British pound was little changed at $1.2811

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.4 per cent to $26,379.34

Ether fell 0.5 per cent to $1,721.04

Bonds

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.50 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 4.45 per cent

Commodities

Brent crude fell 0.3 per cent to $76.41 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.1 per cent to $1,955.79 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

--With assistance from Sagarika Jaisinghani, Denitsa Tsekova, Richard Henderson and Michael Msika.