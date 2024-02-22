An American-made lander touched down on the moon for the first time since the Apollo era, ending a string of failures and making it the first private spacecraft to ever reach the lunar surface intact.

The lander, built by Houston-based Intuitive Machines Inc., reached the moon at 6:23 p.m. U.S. East Coast time on Thursday. After a brief communications blackout, flight controllers acquired a signal and confirmed the robotic craft, nicknamed Odysseus, was upright and starting to send data.

The success follows a series of missteps by private groups looking to land on the moon and bodes well for Intuitive’s aim of creating a business ferrying payloads and experiments there. It’s hoped the landing will provide an up-close look at the moon’s south pole region and offer NASA new information as it aims to return humans to the lunar surface.

The closely watched mission marks the first time a U.S.-built spacecraft has made it to the surface in one piece since 1972, when NASA was carrying out the Apollo program.

“Today for the first time in more than a half century, the U.S. has returned to the moon,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in a webcast. “Today is a day that shows the power and promise of NASA’s commercial partnerships.”

Three other private-sector entities have unsuccessfully attempted to softly place landers on the moon since 2019. In January, a company called Astrobotic had to forgo the landing of its vehicle after an engine mishap in space crippled its chances.

Intuitive Machines also overcame difficulties throughout its mission. Prior to landing, lasers on Odysseus designed to navigate the moon’s terrain weren’t working properly, so Intuitive Machines had to switch to a NASA lidar instrument. The company sent the lander on an extra lap around the moon to upload a software patch to boost the lidar’s capability.

“I know this was a nail-biter, but we are on the surface and we are transmitting. Welcome to the moon,” Intuitive Machines Chief Executive Officer Steve Altemus said in the webcast.

Shares of Intuitive Machines soared on news of the successful landing, rising 44 per cent as of 8:10 a.m. Friday in New York. The stock had already more than tripled this year through Thursday’s close, valuing the company at about US$800 million.

“This validates the company’s technology and adds significant credibility to the business,” Andres Sheppard, an analyst with Cantor Fitzgerald, said in a note. “Intuitive Machines is now very well positioned to continue to capitalize on the growing commercial space economy, and on subsequent launches.”

The startup and Astrobotic were both partially backed by NASA, which is seeking to further explore the moon as part of its Artemis program. The U.S. space agency’s goal is develop a sustainable presence on and around the moon, to learn how to live off of other worlds.

Intuitive Machines holds contracts with NASA to deliver two additional landers to the moon’s surface in the coming years. NASA paid a little less than $118 million to Intuitive Machines for this mission, up from an original contract amount worth $77 million awarded in 2019.

“We learn from the successes and the failures of the past and stand on all those shoulders to try to be successful,” Altemus said in an interview before the landing. “And the key here is to be undeterred.”

The lander launched on top of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on Feb. 15 and reached the moon’s orbit six days later. On this trip, the company is carrying six payloads for NASA and five from commercial customers, including sculptures from artist Jeff Koons.