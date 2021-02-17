U.S. Retail Sales Surged 5.3% In January, Most In Seven Months

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. retail sales surged in January, advancing the most in seven months, indicating household demand is rebounding after a weak fourth quarter.

The value of overall sales increased 5.3% from the prior month after a 1% decline in December, Commerce Department figures showed Wednesday. Excluding gasoline, sales increased 5.4%.

Ahead of the report, the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 1.1% monthly gain in retail sales.

