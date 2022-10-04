Stocks and bonds rallied from oversold levels while the dollar fell, with traders weighing whether it would be realistic that central banks moderate their aggressive stance to prevent a hard landing.

The S&P 500 is having its best two-day surge since April 2020, with Tesla Inc. climbing even with Elon Musk reviving his original bid for Twitter Inc. On top of the obvious equity short squeeze, soft economic data gave bulls a reason for hope when it comes to policy. U.S. job openings sank to a 14-month low -- which may fit well with a Federal Reserve that’s worried about a hot labor market.

The debate over peak hawkishness intensified after a dovish surprise from Australia’s central bank and bond buying by the Bank of England. The idea of a Fed pivot, however, has been met with skepticism. For one, there’s the perception that not much has fundamentally changed to sway U.S. officials from their primary goal to knock down inflation.

Then, there’s the fact that stock pessimism reached such extreme levels that a bounce would be just a matter of when. For markets that had been “nearly one-sided,” the liquidation of those positions is a big reason to squeeze in the other direction so vigorously, said Fawad Razaqzada at City Index and Forex.com.

“While it ‘feels’ like the markets may have bottomed out -- which is certainly a possibility, a small possibility, but a possibility nonetheless -- it is important to not get caught in another bull trap,” Razaqzada said. “We are still in a bear market, and this could just turn out to be another relief rally.”

In fact, after raising bearish wagers in one of the longest stretches in years, short sellers are being forced to fold. At the center of the rally are most-shorted stocks, as tracked by Goldman Sachs Group Inc., which jumped about 5 per cent as a group on Tuesday, handing losses for those who had placed bets against them.

Short squeeze has been big factor behind the rally in stocks, but it’s not like traders are minimizing the potential impact of the recent economic reports on Fed thinking. Tuesday’s jobs data could reinforce the case for officials to get off the “hamster wheel” of 75 basis points sooner rather than later, said Evercore’s Peter Williams.

That doesn’t mean any pivot would be imminent. Markets are still mostly betting on a hike of that magnitude next month.

“In short, we’re starting to see some things the doves can hang their hat on, but I don’t think it will be enough to stop another 75bp move in November,” wrote Neil Dutta, head of economics at Renaissance Macro Research. “All eyes on Friday payrolls.”

Lindsey Bell, chief markets and money strategist at Ally, says the bets are on a “goldilocks” labor-market report that’s “not too hot and not too cold.”

“For the market to continue higher, the jobs data will have to be in-line with, or short of expectations,” she added.

Elsewhere, oil surged for a second day as OPEC+ said it was considering an output cut of as much as 2 million barrels a day, a million barrels higher than previously anticipated.

Key events this week:

Eurozone services PMIs, Wednesday

OPEC+ meeting begins, Wednesday

Fed’s Raphael Bostic speaks, Wednesday

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand meets, Wednesday

Eurozone retail sales, Thursday

U.S. initial jobless claims, Thursday

Fed’s Charles Evans, Lisa Cook, Loretta Mester speak at events, Thursday

US unemployment, wholesale inventories, nonfarm payrolls, Friday

BOE Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden speaks at event, Friday

Fed’s John Williams speaks at event, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 2.9 per cent as of 2:51 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 3.1 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.6 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 3.2 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 1 per cent

The euro rose 1.7 per cent to US$0.9990

The British pound rose 1.3 per cent to US$1.1469

The Japanese yen rose 0.3 per cent to 144.06 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 2.9 per cent to US$20,155.72

Ether rose 2.2 per cent to US$1,352.63

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 3.62 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 1.87 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined nine basis points to 3.87 per cent

Commodities