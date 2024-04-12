(Bloomberg) -- The UK and Spain said they made “significant progress” toward a deal to settle post-Brexit border arrangements for Gibraltar after talks between British Foreign Secretary David Cameron, his Spanish counterpart and Gibraltar’s chief minister on Friday.

Agreement was reached on goods, mobility and arrangements for the British territory’s airport at a “general political” level, according to a joint statement issued following discussions in Brussels between Cameron, Spain’s Jose Manuel Albares, Gibraltar’s Fabian Picardo and European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic.

“This agreement will bring confidence, legal certainty and stability to the lives and livelihoods of the people of the whole region, without prejudice to the parties’ legal positions,” they said. Negotiations will continue over the coming weeks to conclude the deal, they said.

How U.K. Hold on Gibraltar Gets Challenged by Brexit

Britain and Spain are trying to put to rest one of the last hangovers of Brexit as they seek to establish customs and immigration procedures between the territory on the tip of the Spanish mainland and Spain. While the talks have yet to conclude, the tone of the statement suggests a deal is close.

Gibraltar is a self-governing British overseas territory that’s reliant on the free movement of people traveling to and from Spain, which Brexit was meant to limit. The status of its airport — which is also a Royal Air Force base — and who controls it, has proved particularly sticky, with the UK and Picardo insisting they won’t agree to anything that compromises Gibraltar’s sovereignty, and Spain seeking a role in policing the border there.

--With assistance from Kevin Whitelaw and Lyubov Pronina.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.