(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who campaigned on promises to lead for just one term, said he’d consider a second as the challenges facing his country have grown.

“I’ll think about a second term,” Zelenskiy told a news conference Tuesday in Kyiv marking his first year in the job. “One term won’t be enough to complete the whole list” of tasks that have emerged.

Zelenskiy, a comedian with no political background, won a landslide election victory on pledges to fight corruption, raise living standards and end the Kremlin-backed conflict that erupted after Russia annexed Crimea in 2014.

