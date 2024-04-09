Ukraine Says It’s Behind Blaze on Russian Warship in Baltic Sea

(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian military intelligence was responsible for an attack on a Russian naval missile carrier in the Baltic Sea, according to an official familiar with the operation, underscoring Kyiv’s effort to strike Kremlin forces far from the front line.

Such an attack, which couldn’t be independently confirmed, would be the first by Ukrainian forces in the Russian territory of Kaliningrad, an exclave wedged between Poland and Lithuania.

Military intelligence in Kyiv, or GUR, posted a video on its website earlier showing flames erupting aboard a vessel. The flames caused damage to communications equipment and machinery on the Serpukhov, a Russian Buyan-class corvette, the GUR said.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the attack was carried out by Ukrainian agents. Neither the Russian military nor Kremlin officials made any mention of the incident.

The ship was docked at a naval base in Baltiysk, a settlement in Kaliningrad located just over 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the Polish border, the GUR said.

Even as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces have gained an advantage by exploiting a shortage of artillery and manpower among Ukrainian forces, Kyiv has increasingly turned to military targets and infrastructure on Russian territory. The campaign has involved drone attacks, but also Ukrainian assets planting bombs, including an explosion in a rail tunnel in Siberia in November.

Separately, GUR drones targeted an air force training center in the town of Borisoglebsk, more than 600 kilometers south of Moscow, in Russia’s Voronezh region, the official said.

Several Russian Telegram news channels, including Brief and Baza, reported that two drones struck the training center, causing minor damage to a building facade and windows.

Voronezh Governor Alexandr Gusev said a drone was downed overnight without causing significant damage.

