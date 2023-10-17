(Bloomberg) -- First it was Apollo Global Management Inc.’s Marc Rowan blasting the University of Pennsylvania, then Dick Wolf of Law & Order followed by former US diplomat and businessman Jon Huntsman.

Now it’s David Magerman, who helped build the trading systems of Renaissance Technologies. He castigated Penn, university President Elizabeth Magill and Chair of the Board of Trustees Scott Bok over the school’s hosting of the Palestine Writes Literature Festival last month and its response to the Hamas attack on Israel in October.

“People who care about morality and ethics should just leave institutions that show they don’t,” Magerman said in a phone interview Tuesday. He added that he was “deeply ashamed” of his association with the university and plans to cease all donations.

The uproar among a rising number of Penn donors reflects a broader divide at elite colleges over their response to the attack by Hamas, which is designated a terrorist organization by the US and the European Union. Harvard University’s initial failure to distance itself from student groups who blamed Israel solely prompted criticism from Larry Summers, the school’s former president. Two Harvard donors, Idan Ofer and Leslie Wexner, have since severed their ties to the Harvard Kennedy School.

At Penn, Apollo’s Rowan has led the charge demanding that Magill and Bok step down. The two leaders have reacted by calling meetings and attempting to rally support. Bok, chairman and chief executive officer of investment bank Greenhill & Co., said in a statement Monday that more than 50 current and emeritus trustees supported Penn’s leaders after gathering for two virtual conversations.

In a Daily Pennsylvanian column, Bok said the university “strongly condemns antisemitism in all forms and everywhere.”

He added that “the diversity of views and perspectives means there will be disagreements and not everyone will be satisfied — particularly in fast-moving, horrifically tragic situations where emotions are understandably raw and inflamed.”

Magerman Letter

In a letter dated Oct. 15, Magerman hammered Magill and Bok for what he described as their “fierce support for the Hamas-affiliated speakers at the Palestine Writes festival, followed by your equivocating statements about the heinous acts of barbarism perpetrated by the same Hamas you allowed these speakers to promote.”

He referred to Rowan’s call for their dismissal but said such an outcome would be “wholly inadequate” and accused them of presiding over a “misguided moral compass” at the school.

“You have shown me who you are,” he said, drawing an unfavorable comparison with reactions from President Joe Biden, University of Florida President Ben Sasse and New York Mayor Eric Adams.

Magerman worked at Renaissance Technologies for two decades, where he designed mathematical and statistical algorithms. He was forced out from the secretive firm after clashing with CEO Robert Mercer and his daughter Rebekah Mercer, who were significant financial backers of former President Donald Trump and right-wing causes.

An alumnus of Penn’s Wharton School, Jonathon Jacobson, sent the university a $1 donation — a step Rowan had suggested to donors as a way to protest. Over the years, Jacobson and his wife have been major donors, creating academic scholarships and taking the lead on helping to rebuild the basketball program.

“The university that I attended and that shaped me is virtually unrecognizable today, and the values it stands for are not American ones,” Jacobson, founder of investment firm HighSage Ventures, said in a letter to Penn. “There has been a litany of issues over the last several years where the administration has shown no leadership, moral courage or an ability to distinguish between what is clearly right and clearly wrong.”

