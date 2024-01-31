(Bloomberg) -- The Pentagon added China’s leading memory chipmaker and prominent players in AI, energy and automobiles to a list of companies it accuses of aiding the Asian nation’s military, expanding a roster intended to warn allies against potential national security threats.

The Department of Defense added Yangtze Memory Technologies Co. and facial-recognition firm Megvii to its so-called Section 1260H rundown. That list already includes major telecom and aerospace players as well as Huawei Technologies Co. and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. — two companies at the heart of Beijing’s efforts to replace American technology.

Included on the latest list is Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment Inc., one of the country’s biggest suppliers of gear for chip production, and IDG Capital, a prolific private equity and venture capital investor that’s backed some of the highest-profile startups.

The Pentagon also flagged China Three Gorges Corp., which operates clean energy projects in China and 20 other countries, and an arm of the Hesai Group, which makes LiDAR or road-sensing equipment used in autonomous driving systems. Its customers include Didi Global Inc., Pony.ai and General Motors Co.’s Cruise robotaxi subsidiary.

Washington already imposes export curbs and other sanctions on Huawei, SMIC and other companies on the Pentagon’s roster, as part of a broader campaign to curb the rise of a geopolitical rival it deems a threat to its security. Huawei and SMIC, which in late 2023 designed and produced a chip more advanced than previously thought possible for China, are both cut off from buying many types of American software and circuitry. The 1260H specifically restricts access to some Defense contracts.

“The US move violates market competition principles and international trade rules, undermines foreign businesses’ confidence, undermines the interests of companies and investors and will backfire,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters at a regular press briefing in Beijing on Thursday.

Representatives for Yangtze, AMEC, Three Gorges and IDG didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. A Megvii spokesperson said the company had no immediate comment. Hesai said it was “deeply disappointed” by the move and denied it sells any products to the military, anywhere.

“While we believe our addition to this list was made in error, we do not expect it will cause any significant disruption to our business,” it said.

The US government has in past years grown increasingly concerned about what it calls China’s military-civil fusion strategy, describing that concept as regular civilian companies aiding the People’s Liberation Army in some fashion. The role of AI in military use has also been a concern. Apart from Megvii, the Pentagon also added Yitu — another Chinese company that’s already been sanctioned — to its 1260H list.

Three Gorges Corp. operates clean energy projects — primarily known for its system of megadams in central China — is the third-biggest power producer in Brazil and has invested in wind and solar in countries including Mexico, Egypt and Pakistan. It’s the largest single shareholder of Energias de Portugal SA.

--With assistance from Mackenzie Hawkins, Dan Murtaugh, Chunying Zhang and Colum Murphy.

(Updates with China’s response in the sixth paragraph)

