(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration announced a new $300 million military assistance package for Ukraine, including ammunition for its Patriot air-defense batteries and High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, the US said Wednesday.

The munitions will help Ukraine replace the vast quantity of shells and missiles that have been spent to repel Russian forces, and included no new weapons systems, the Pentagon said in a statement. Also among the items were 155mm artillery rounds, night-vision devices and small-arms ammunition.

The aid marked the 39th time the administration has tapped current US stocks under what’s known as the Presidential Drawdown Authority. Ammunition has become an urgent need for Ukraine as it prepares for a counteroffensive meant to retake some of the land Russia captured after the start of the invasion more than a year ago.

