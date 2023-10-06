Oct 6, 2023
Venezuela Court Orders Extradition of Exiled Opposition Leaders
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Venezuela’s Supreme Court ordered the extradition of three exiled opposition leaders as the government intensifies its attacks on political dissent ahead of the 2024 presidential vote.
The court, known as TSJ, ordered the extradition of the opposition-led National Assembly head Dinorah Figuera late Thursday, among others. Figuera currently lives in Spain. The charges include treason and money laundering.
Earlier on Thursday, Prosecutor Tarek William Saab issued an arrest warrant against former opposition leader Juan Guaidó.
READ: Venezuela Prosecutor Asks Interpol to Detain Opposition’s Guaido
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
6:01
Porter to add two California destinations
-
4:28
More landlords converting units into short-term rentals
-
6:10
What is it like to live in a converted office building?
-
9:22
Artists are worried about AI. Here is why
-
5:52
One-third of Canadians unsure if they’re covered for climate risk
-
6:26
Carbon tax, trade barriers: experts on how to reduce food costs