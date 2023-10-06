(Bloomberg) -- Venezuela’s Supreme Court ordered the extradition of three exiled opposition leaders as the government intensifies its attacks on political dissent ahead of the 2024 presidential vote.

The court, known as TSJ, ordered the extradition of the opposition-led National Assembly head Dinorah Figuera late Thursday, among others. Figuera currently lives in Spain. The charges include treason and money laundering.

Earlier on Thursday, Prosecutor Tarek William Saab issued an arrest warrant against former opposition leader Juan Guaidó.

