(Bloomberg) -- Vietnam requested Netflix Inc. to stop showing the South Korean TV drama “Little Women” in the nation beginning Wednesday over alleged distortions of the Vietnam War that violate media and cinema laws, the newspaper Tuoi Tre reported, citing Le Quang Tu Do, head of the Department of Radio, Television and Electronic Information.

The alleged violations are depicted in episodes 3 and 8 when actors speak about the war, the report said. Netflix told the department it is processing the written request, the report cited Do as saying.

Netflix’s Vietnam media representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Southeast Asian country in 2019 ordered theaters to pull the movie “Abominable” over depictions in the film of China’s version of its maritime boundaries with its neighbor in the sea.

