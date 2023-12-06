Vietnam Is Said to Be Preparing for Xi Jinping’s Visit Next Week

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping will likely visit Hanoi from Dec. 12-13, according to people with knowledge of the plan.

Vietnamese and Chinese officials locked in the dates after Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited Vietnam last Friday and Saturday, said the people, who asked not to be identified as they’re not authorized to speak about the plan.

Both China and Vietnam decided to move Xi’s trip up a couple of days because of scheduling reasons, one of the people said. Xi was previously expected to visit Dec. 14-16.

Vietnam’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment. China’s Foreign Ministry didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Xi last visited Vietnam in 2017 when he attended the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in the coastal city of Danang. His upcoming trip would come about three months after President Joe Biden’s visit to Vietnam. Hanoi has upgraded its relationship with the US to a “comprehensive strategic partnership,” the same designation it uses for China and India.

