(Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG is offering €900 million ($936 million) worth of buyouts to its German employees to whittle down its hulking bureaucracy.

Long-standing administration workers in the country will get a €50,000 premium if they decide to end their contracts early, according to an internal document seen by Bloomberg.

Employees have until the end of May to register for the bonus, which is paid on top of a severance package determined by pay grade and time spent at the company. The provision for the buyouts will be made in the current quarter, Chief Financial Officer Arno Antlitz said Tuesday.

“We aim to compensate for those effects in the full year,” Antlitz said on a call discussing quarterly earnings.

The move is part of a push by Volkswagen’s namesake brand to lift returns and challenge Stellantis NV and more nimble Chinese competitors. Volkswagen’s human resources chief Gunnar Kilian said late last year that the carmaker would need to reduce its indirect personnel costs by 20% in order to reach the goal.

Read More: VW Agrees €10 Billion Cost Savings Push With Labor Leaders

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.