(Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett is looking to increase his exposure to Japanese stocks, according to an interview with Nikkei, saying he’s been proud of his holdings in the nation’s trading houses.

Buffett said his stake in each of Japan’s five main trading companies has risen to 7.4%, according to the report. That’s up from over 6% as of November.

Shares of Mitsubishi Corp. rose as much as 3%, the most since March 1, on the news. Mitsui & Co. surged as much as 3.7%, while Marubeni Corp., Sumitomo Corp. and Itochu Corp. also extended gains. Japan’s Topix extended gains after news of the report.

The famed investor first bought stakes in Japan’s trading houses - also known as “sogo shosha” back in August 2020. Meanwhile, Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. also started marketing bonds in the Japanese currency, putting it on course to add to more than 1 trillion yen of such issuance in recent years.

