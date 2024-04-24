(Bloomberg) -- Galderma Group AG’s boss has an answer for people suffering from sunken faces after taking other companies’ weight-loss drugs: fillers.

The Swiss skincare company hopes to take advantage of a surge in demand for drugs such as Ozempic, which — although they help people lose weight — can lead to users looking gaunt. The side effect has been dubbed “Ozempic face” on social media after Novo Nordisk A/S’s blockbuster treatment.

Galderma’s Sculptra skin treatment and other fillers “should be able to restore this,” Chief Executive Officer Flemming Ornskov said in an interview following its first-quarter earnings.

“I think that will be another growth wave in that space, which I will make sure to capture,” he added.

Weight-loss drugs produced by Novo and Eli Lilly & Co. have surged in popularity as people rush to find quicker and easier ways of shedding pounds. But many patients “end up with with faces that look sunk,” Ornskov said.

Sculptra boosts collagen production, which helps to treat wrinkles and other signs of aging.

Ornskov was speaking as the company reported its first earnings as a public company. Galderma, whose brands also include Cetaphil and Alastin, saw sales rise 12% to $1.07 billion in the first quarter.

Galderma’s shares have surged since last month’s listing, making it one of the most successful initial public offerings of the year amid the recent drought in capital markets.

Ornskov, who has been at the helm since 2019, said China is Galderma’s fastest-growing market and is on track to become its third or fourth biggest by end of the year. He also identified Japan as the next opportunity, which he is “in the process of attacking.”

