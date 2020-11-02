WeChat’s parent company, Tencent Holdings Ltd., told a judge it will ask to have confidential business information protected in a lawsuit by users challenging the Trump administration’s ban on the Chinese-owned mobile messaging app.

Tencent also said in a filing Monday in San Francisco federal court that it will seek to keep certain unspecified information sealed from public view as the litigation plays out. The company said it’s trying to intervene in the case only for this limited purpose.

A group called the U.S. WeChat Users Alliance persuaded a judge to temporarily block President Donald Trump’s restrictions on the app but Tencent hasn’t brought its own legal action against the U.S. government.