(Bloomberg) -- Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann won’t apply for Christine Lagarde’s job at the helm of the International Monetary Fund, narrowing the field of European candidates who might seek the role.

The German central bank chief is very happy with his job and isn’t applying anywhere else, a spokesman said by phone in Frankfurt on Thursday.

Lagarde is leaving the Washington-based fund to succeed European Central Bank President Mario Draghi later this year. Weidmann, long seen as one of the frontrunners for that role, missed out when the former French finance minister clinched it as part of a roster of European Union jobs agreed during protracted talks this week.

