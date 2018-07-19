WestJet signs trans-border agreement with Delta

WestJet (WJA.TO) and Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) have signed an agreement to create a trans-border joint venture to give their customers access to each other’s route networks within the U.S. and Canada.

"Working together with Delta, the premier U.S. carrier, we are looking forward to providing enhanced offerings and more choice for guests,” WestJet president and CEO Ed Sims said in a release. “The joint venture will allow us to maximize our existing partnership with Delta to benefit customers by bringing greater competition to the trans-border market."

The joint venture still requires regulatory approval but will allow the companies to coordinate schedules for new destinations, expand code-sharing arrangements, as well as more closely aligning their frequent flier programs, luggage and cargo services, the companies said.

"Combined, we will be able to offer more destinations to customers with an integrated network, superior airline products, improved airport connections and significantly enhanced frequent flyer benefits,” Delta CEO Ed Bastian said in the release.