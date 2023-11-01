I'm very bullish on the future of our industry: WestJet CEO

WestJet plans to hike its checked baggage and seat selection fees as the airline looks to encourage travellers to pay for the extras in advance.

Effective Nov. 7, WestJet travellers who choose to add checked baggage at the airport instead of the time of booking will be charged another $10.

“When preparing for a smooth travel experience, guests are encouraged to prepay and save for their checked baggage and pre-select their seats at the time of booking,” WestJet wrote on Tuesday while announcing the changes.

The change only applies to tickets purchased after Nov. 7 and will not apply to “guests with bookings that are inhibited from self-serve check-in.”

When it comes to seat selection, travellers Econo or EconoFlex fares will face a surcharge for seats in the preferred areas or near emergency exits.