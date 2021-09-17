Sep 17, 2021
What issues matter most to you? Here are BNN Bloomberg's election poll results
BNN Bloomberg
The platform policies are well known by this point, and the rhetoric is at a fever pitch with just three days to go until Canada’s federal election. After weeks of campaigning, key pocketbook issues have boiled to the surface as top priorities for Canadians ahead of the vote. Inflation just came in at the highest level in more than 18 years, and housing markets are red hot across the country.
Throughout the campaign, BNN Bloomberg has asked our audience about what matters to them. Here’s some of what you’ve told us:
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
6:14
Across Canada, vaccine passports are a patchwork. Here's what that looks like
-
6:50
World’s wealthiest families gained US$312B over past year
-
7:43
Americans see worst buying conditions in decades on high prices
-
3:16
Climate change may halve sugar and coffee output by 2099
-
Elizabeth Holmes' lawyer pokes at whistle-blower, delicately
-
Asos pledges to fill half of leadership roles with women by 2030