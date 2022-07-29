Why You Should Be Excited About Uranium and Biotech

(Bloomberg) -- Mimi Duff, senior client adviser at the $4 billion registered investment adviser GenTrust, joined this week’s “What Goes Up” podcast to discuss the outlook for markets, the economy and borrowing costs following the latest Federal Reserve interest-rate increase and a second-straight quarter of negative economic growth.

Duff also explains the rationale behind some of the more interesting investments her firm is excited about, including biotech and uranium exchange-traded funds.

