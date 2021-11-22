(Bloomberg) -- Denmark’s Orsted A/S bought a 302-megawatt Illinois wind farm with long-term power agreements to sell electricity to Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. and McDonald’s Corp.

The world’s top developer of offshore wind farm bought the Lincoln Land Wind project in Morgan County from funds managed by private credit firm Ares Management Corp., which bought it from developer Apex Clean Energy.

The purchase marks the entrance of Orsted, which is developing large offshore wind projects off the U.S. East Coast, into the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, the company said in an emailed statement. The deal raises Orsted’s U.S. capacity in operation and under construction to 4.2 gigawatts.

MISO manages the power grid covering 15 states in the U.S. Midwest and South.

