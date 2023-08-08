WSP Global sells subsidiary of Louis Berger engineering firm to U.S.-based Versar

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

WSP Global Inc. says it has sold Louis Berger Services Inc. to Versar Inc. less than five years after buying the engineering and design firm's parent company.

Montreal-based WSP acquired Louis Berger Holdings Inc., which specializes in operations and maintenance at military installations and transport infrastructure, for $400 million in December 2018.

The New Jersey-based company had 5,000 employees at the time, and WSP says the segment it sold employs 1,400.

WSP's move marks a rare divestiture after a spate of acquisitions, including at least eight that have closed since May 2022.

Once a boutique firm called Genivar, the 64-year-old engineering firm has more than quadrupled its headcount over the past decade, swelling to about 67,300 employees as of mid-May, including an additional 10,900 in 2022.

Versar, owed by private equity firm Kingswood Capital Management, is a Washington, D.C.-based project management company that focuses on engineering and security services.

