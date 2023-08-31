(Bloomberg) -- Peter Salovey, the president of Yale University for the past 11 years, plans to retire after overseeing the opening of new residential colleges, expanding enrollment and helping transition leadership of its powerhouse endowment.

Yale said that Salovey, 65, a professor of psychology, will return to the faculty in 2024, according to a statement on Thursday.

“Yale has made significant strides toward the vision he articulated upon his appointment as president — a vision he has continually reinforced of “a more unified Yale, a more accessible Yale, a more innovative Yale, and an even more excellent Yale,” the New Haven, Connecticut-based school said.

Salovey came to Yale as a graduate student in 1981 and earned a Ph.D. from the Ivy League school in 1986. He was selected as president out of a pool of more than 150 candidates and promised to engage more with technology to teach.

In addition to dealing with the fallout from the pandemic, Salovey oversaw a change at Yale’s $42 billion endowment when longtime investment chief David Swensen died in 2021. The fund is now led by Matthew Mendelsohn.

Yale’s announcement comes as other major universities are experiencing leadership changes. Harvard University’s new president, Claudine Gay, began leading the oldest US university in July. Stanford University’s president last month said he would resign at the end of August after questions arose about his scientific research, while the University of California at Berkeley’s chancellor said in June she would retire in 2024.

