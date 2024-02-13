(Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen defended President Joe Biden in the face of concerns over his mental acuity, citing his resilience during his November tête-à-tête with Chinese President Xi Jinping and in other meetings with world leaders.

“What I can assure you of is that he is extremely well-informed, in command of the facts and very effective in his dealings, in his understanding of all of the issues that he’s addressing,” Yellen told reporters when asked Tuesday for her assessment of Biden’s ability to hold the job for another four years.

Read More: Biden Assails Special Counsel for Questioning Mental Acuity

The Treasury chief, who has served since the start of the Biden administration, said “it’s my privilege to spend considerable time with the president and particularly in engagements with foreign leaders.”

Yellen was in Biden’s summit with Xi in the San Francisco area during the week of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation gatherings. She said that it was a “very long and demanding meeting” that followed other APEC meetings and bilateral sessions with leaders from around the world.

