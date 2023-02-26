(Bloomberg) -- Russia’s war continues to have a profound and lasting effect on geopolitics and business across the globe, from the G-20 finance meeting in India, to a restructuring of the world’s energy supply chain. Offsetting much of the pain in Asia is the reopening of China and Hong Kong’s attempts to get back to normal. Here’s what to expect in the coming days:

The big nothing: The world’s top finance chiefs failed to issue a communique at the end of their meeting in Bengaluru due to an impasse over language on Russia’s war in Ukraine. They did, however, agree on the other burning issue: debt.

The big visit: Germany and India agreed to partner on green hydrogen technology to make a transition to renewable energy easier, and to deepen defense cooperation and trade during Olaf Scholz’s first visit to the South Asian nation as chancellor. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India will assist efforts to end the Russian war.

The big shock: Clara Ferreira Marques and David Fickling explain how Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has redrawn the global energy map, hastening a global transformation that will surpass the 1970s oil shocks — and it isn’t over yet.

The big shift: “Now is the right time,” say strategists at Morgan Stanley, to add onshore Chinese stocks, which have trailed their Hong Kong-listed peers since October. The impetus? Expectations of a flurry of stimulus measures from the National People’s Congress, which meets from March 5.

The big data: A lot of numbers to digest this week. Among them, check the PMI surveys and Caixin release for clues on how China’s recovery is progressing. India’s GDP growth likely slowed due to pandemic-related distortions, but sector data should show the economy is holding up despite the global slowdown. Japan’s industrial production could take a hit from weaker auto exports, and the Central Bank of Sri Lanka will probably hold rates steady.

The big shortage: Hong Kong’s plan to reclaim its crown as a leading financial and travel hub in Asia has run into the same problem faced by other cities that are trying to reboot after Covid: a lack of staff for airports and airlines.

The big road show: Senior Adani Group executives travel to Singapore and Hong Kong this week to meet fixed-income investors as the embattled Indian conglomerate seeks to repair the damage caused by Hindenburg’s shock short-seller report.

And finally, it’s back! After a three-year hiatus, Clockenflap is returning to Hong Kong this week. The city’s super-sized outdoor music and arts festival is one of the biggest signs yet that the financial hub is getting back to normal. Apart from the mask mandate that is.

Have a vocal week.

