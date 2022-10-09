(Bloomberg) -- Hello again.

Whether or not you’re getting a day off for Columbus Day tomorrow, here’s something to get you set up for the coming week.

The big gathering: Global finance chiefs gather in Washington for the first fully in-person IMF and World Bank meetings since the pandemic. With IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva already warning of a potential $4 trillion loss of output through 2026, central bankers, finance chiefs and others will need to confront the impact of rampant inflation, rising borrowing costs and the Ukraine war on the global economy.

The other big gathering: Xi Jinping is getting one step closer to a landmark third term in power. On Sunday, the Chinese President presided over a final meeting of top leaders that is taking place days before the twice-a-decade Communist Party congress that is expected to keep him in power for another five years. Here’s a look at Xi’s first decade and how he’s changed China, and the world.

The big stat: The CPI report this Thursday will likely show continued pricing pressures — and give the Fed no reason to stray from its tightening path. Other data include figures on prices paid to US producers, as well as retail sales.

The big market thought: Michael Safai of Dexterity Capital discusses how the growing influence of institution investors is changing the crypto market. “We might have been playing checkers two years ago. We’re playing chess now,” he says.

The big earnings: Third-quarter earnings season kicks off this week, with a slew of consumer and financial firms reporting their figures. PepsiCo is due Wednesday, Walgreens Boots Alliance and Domino’s Pizza Thursday, while Friday will see a slew of investment banks — JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and Morgan Stanley — drop their numbers.

The big award: The Nobel Prize for economics (officially “Economic Sciences”) will be announced on Monday. Sweden’s Riksbank set it up in 1968, adding a sixth category to existing prizes for physics, chemistry, medicine, peace and literature. The winner(s) will get to hang with this year’s other laureates at a sumptuous dinner in Stockholm in December.

The big trip: With Japan resuming visa-free travel to vaccinated tourists this week and the yen near multi-decade lows against the dollar, Americans may be rushing to book their flights to Tokyo. But after more two years, a few things have changed, for better or worse and tourists should take note.

The big opinion: OPEC+’s larger-than-anticipated 2-million-barrel a day output cut last week will likely keep prices stubbornly high and darken the midterm election prospects for the Democratic party. Still, the actual drop in production could be as little as one-tenth of the headline figure, given most cartel members are already pumping far below their quota levels, Julian Lee writes in Bloomberg Opinion.

ICYM our Big Take: A strange thing happened to Jennifer King: A white Jaguar SUV bearing the logo of Google’s driverless car division, Waymo, was backing out of her San Francisco driveway. It was the first of dozens that began doing the exact thing, many times, every single day. King’s experience demonstrates how the self-driving car revolution is starting to look like a $100 billion bust, Max Chafkin writes for Bloomberg Businessweek.

And finally, if you’re wondering how to rake in a billion dollars a year in music royalties, listen to this.

Have a good week. See you on the other side.

